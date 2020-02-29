ARTHUR ISACK
On Friday, February 28, 2020, Arthur G. Isack, of Washington, DC. Beloved husband of Harriet Isack; devoted father of Suzanne Scherr (Mitchell) and Michael Isack; cherished grandfather of Madelline and Isabelle Scherr. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Adas Israel Congregation, 2850 Quebec St. NW,Washington, DC 20008. Interment to follow at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. Family will be observing Shiva at the residence of Harriet Isack starting Monday, March 2, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. through Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. Contributions may be made to the ALS Association. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington.