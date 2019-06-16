ARTHUR H. JACKSON
On Sunday, June 9, 2019. The beloved husband of 41-years to Brenda Jackson; loving father of David A. and Alan K. Jackson; brother of Huldah Jackson Martin; grandfather of Casey C. Jackson, Caroline Jackson Hook, Kenneth P. Jackson. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren and his former wife, Joan Stockmeyer Messinger. Art was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps
and retired from NASA
Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt in January 1997. A service, with military honors, was held on June 14, 2019 at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville. A memorial service at St. Anne's Episcopal Church, Annapolis, MD will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the University of Miami, College of Engineering, P.O. Box 025388, Coral Gables, FL 33102 or Hospice of the Chesapeake, c/o Mandrin Inpatient Care Center, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. An online guestbook is available for your convenience at: