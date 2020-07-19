1/
Arthur James
Arthur James Sr.  (Age 80)  
On Monday, July 6, 2020 Arthur James Sr. of Washington. DC went home to be with the lord. He leaves to cherish his memory his children Valerie James, Alfreda Hamilton, Arthur James Jr., Reather Washington, Arlita Taylor (Gary), Stepson: Anthony Burnette II (Tobia). Sister Reather James Felton, Brothers: Henry James (Bertha), Dan James Jr. (Audrey), a host of Grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Private services entrusted to Fort Lincoln Funeral Home & Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 19, 2020.
