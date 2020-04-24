

ARTHUR LOUIS KARP



Arthur Louis Karp of Walnut Creek, CA, and formerly of Arlington, VA, died April 6, 2020 in Walnut Creek. He was born June 20, 1930 in The Bronx, NY.

He received a B.S. in Physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, an M.S. in Mathematics from New Mexico State University, studied Mathematics at the University of California (Berkeley) and received a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center.

He served in the United States Army Signal Corps Agency, Sergeant (upon discharge), at White Sands Proving Ground and was employed from 1956-1971 at the Center for Naval Analyses, Systems Analyst and from 1975-1997, at Arlington County Virginia Government, Commonwealth Attorney

Preceded in death by his first wife, Carol Ruth (nee VanDerVelde) Karp (m.1952-1972); father, Joseph Karp and mother, Eva Marie Piscacek. He is survived by his wife, Laura Lee (nee Johnson) Karp; stepdaughter, Lynly Adele Schroeder; sister, Renee Eve (nee Karp) Grossman; brother-in-law, Ron Grossman; other relatives, numerous nephews and nieces and their children.

His ashes will be placed at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined.