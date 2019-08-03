ARTHUR DAVID KIRSCH
On Friday, August 2, 2019, ARTHUR DAVID KIRSCH, Ph.D., of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Judith L. Kirsch. Devoted father of Debra, Stuart (Janet Richards) and Michael (Micheline) Kirsch. Dear brother of Martin (Marlene) Kirsch and the late Lee (Ray) Leonard. Loving grandfather of Nathalie and Katriane Kirsch. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019, 10 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel. Interment following. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Social Service Agency (JSSA) Hospice or to Shaare Tefila Congregation. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.