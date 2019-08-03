The Washington Post

ARTHUR KIRSCH

Service Information
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel
Notice
ARTHUR DAVID KIRSCH  

On Friday, August 2, 2019, ARTHUR DAVID KIRSCH, Ph.D., of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Judith L. Kirsch. Devoted father of Debra, Stuart (Janet Richards) and Michael (Micheline) Kirsch. Dear brother of Martin (Marlene) Kirsch and the late Lee (Ray) Leonard. Loving grandfather of Nathalie and Katriane Kirsch. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019, 10 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel. Interment following. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Social Service Agency (JSSA) Hospice or to Shaare Tefila Congregation. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 3, 2019
