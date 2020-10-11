1/1
ARTHUR LETENDRE
1931 - 2020
Arthur F. Letendre  
Passed away at home in Clifton, VA on October 5, 2020 following a long illness. Born September 7, 1931 to Arthur and Doris Letendre. A US Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict, Art attended Bryant College, graduating with a degree in finance, and joined the CIA. Art served in multiple overseas and Washington-based assignments, serving as a staff officer then contractor for over 55 years.  In addition to his tremendous patriotism and pride in his work, Art's passions included golf, grilling, and spending time with family and friends. Art married Cynthia Sowyrda in 1965. In addition to his wife, Art is survived by daughters Anne and Lisa; daughter Gail Heidt, son-in-law Alex, grandsons Kyle, Tyler, and Ryan; brother Roger Letendre (Peggy) and sister Joyce Peck; and numerous nieces and nephews.  Due to COVID restrictions, funeral and burial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a contribution in Art's memory to the CIA Officers Memorial Foundation (ciamemorialfoundation.org).Please share a memory or condolences and view a complete obituary at www.fmfh.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
(703) 425-9702
or

