Arthur Looney, age 85, died October 5, 2020, at Fairfax Inova Hospital due to complications following a fall. Arthur was born on April 25, 1935 to Sherman L. Looney and Vicy Jane Looney in Davenport, Virginia. He was a graduate of Kingdom Come High School in Fork, Kentucky and of Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Kentucky, with a degree in business. After graduation he taught in high school for four years before serving in the Army in an Infantry Division for two years, most of which while stationed in Ulm, Germany. Following his honorable discharge he worked for the IRS as an international IRS agent for 28 years ending his career as Chief of the Examination Division. Arthur then served for 19 years as Director of Administration of the Fairfax United Methodist Church in Fairfax, Virginia, where he was a dedicated member. He is survived by his second wife, Celia Ann Hancock, her three daughters and families, a sister Elsie Ratliff, as well as nephews and nieces of Elsie and his deceased sisters and brother. Arthur was a loving, caring and devoted family member who will truly be missed by all who knew him. Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at Fairfax Memorial Park in Fairfax, Virginia where he will be interned. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Fairfax United Methodist Church, Fairfax, Virginia.