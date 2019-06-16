The Washington Post

ARTHUR MARSHALL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARTHUR MARSHALL.
Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Peoples Congregational United Church of Christ
4704 13th Street, NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Peoples Congregational United Church of Christ
4704 13th Street, NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

ARTHUR W. MARSHALL  
(Age 54)  

Arthur William Marshall passed away suddenly on Monday June 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Nikki Plaskett, and their two sons, Noble Ari and Royal Aren. The services to celebrate his life with family, friends and associates will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Peoples Congregational United Church of Christ, 4704 13th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20011. Viewing at 10 a.m. and services immediately following at 11 a.m. Interment private. Arrangements by McGuire.
Published in The Washington Post on June 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.