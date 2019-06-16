ARTHUR W. MARSHALL
(Age 54)
Arthur William Marshall passed away suddenly on Monday June 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Nikki Plaskett, and their two sons, Noble Ari and Royal Aren. The services to celebrate his life with family, friends and associates will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Peoples Congregational United Church of Christ, 4704 13th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20011. Viewing at 10 a.m. and services immediately following at 11 a.m. Interment private. Arrangements by McGuire.