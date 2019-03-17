ARTHUR K. MASON
Arthur K. Mason, Washington attorney, turned-wood collector, and lately a memoirist, died at home on February 12, 2019, at the age of 93. He was among the youngest 10% of those who served in World War II
. Arthur's health turned sharply worse around the holidays, and he left his beloved Upper Captiva Island to return to his home in Washington, DC where he continued to regale family and friends with stories to everyone's enjoyment.
Arthur is survived by his wife Jane, children Kent (Susan Adams), Thomas (Jane Macht) and Peggy (Gisele Perreault) and grandchildren Zachary (Eban Lewis), Katie (Aren Johnson), Sam (Zoe Walpuck), Emily, Isabel, and Davey. A memorial service will be held at the Smithsonian Museum of American Art on April 7 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation [donorbox.org
], (3333 Sanibel-Captiva Road, Sanibel, FL 33957), the Phillips Collection (1600 21st St, Washington DC 20009), or the Mason Empathy Lab (University of Chicago, 947 E 58th St, Chicago, IL 60637).