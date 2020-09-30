1/
ARTHUR MELMED
1928 - 2020
Arthur Sidney Melmed  
Arthur Sidney Melmed, 92, passed away on September 27, 2020. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, Arthur was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1928, and resided in Washington, DC for the past 50 years. Arthur graduated from City College of New York (BEE, 1950) and Columbia University (MSEE, 1956), and served in the U.S. Army, before embarking on a career in computer science and public policy. An expert in the intersection of computer technology and education, Arthur held myriad positions at the U.S. National Science Foundation, the U.S. National Institute of Education, the U.S. Department of Education, as well as at New York University and George Mason University. A person of quiet strength and deep contemplation, Arthur was a source of advice and wisdom, which he gave freely and without fanfare to his family and his many friends throughout the world. He loved, supported and gently guided his wife of 68 years Elaine, his son Peter Melmed (Lisa) of Kensington, MD, his daughter Lisa Melmed (Steven Cohen) of Brooklyn, N, and his grandchildren: Sara, Madeline, Mark, Ethan, Matthew, and Elias. Arthur is also survived by his sister Barbara Cohn. Arthur's intellect and his embrace of learning will forever serve as a model for those who knew him. Those wishing to honor Arthur's life are encouraged to make contributions to Iona Senior Services and the League of Women Voters of Washington, D.C. A private memorial service will be held at a future date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 30, 2020.
