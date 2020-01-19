The Washington Post

ARTHUR "ART" MOORMAN

Arthur C. Moorman  
"Art" (Age 76)  

Of Gaithersburg, MD, passed away on January 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Ruth H. Moorman, father of Lisa Moorman-Owens, Penelope Gilbertson, and Abigail Moorman, grandfather to Charlie, Eleanor, Avery, and Serafina. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, January 21 at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 9100 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. and a reception will follow the service. Interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Parklawn Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke's food pantry in Art's name.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 19, 2020
