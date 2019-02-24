

Arthur E. Neuman (Age 92)



Arthur E. Neuman, Esq, age 92, of Takoma Park, MD passed away on February 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Nancy Harris Neuman; a brother, Albert; a sister, Laura Zehren; and 14 nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Karl; his parents; four sisters, and two brothers.

He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Memphis State University, (now University of Memphis), Memphis, TN, and his law degree from George Washington University Law School.

Arthur was a practicing attorney in the Washington, DC and Maryland area for many years. He was a Colonel and served as a USAF R JAG.

Burial will be in Tennesse.