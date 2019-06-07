Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARTHUR NEWBURG. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

NEWBURG ARTHUR STEPHEN NEWBURG Arthur Stephen Newburg, a longtime director of housing research at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), died Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the age of 91. In a federal career spanning more than 25 years, he headed many key HUD research activities, including: OPERATION BREAKTHROUGH, Secretary Romney's program to improve the design and building of manufactured housing; the Public Housing Management Improvement Program, to develop better ways to manage and maintain public housing; and the Office of Lead-Based Paint Abatement, coordinating HUD's efforts to reduce lead-based-paint hazards for children occupying older, low-income housing. He was a charter member of the Senior Executives Association for federal government executives, and was the only two-time winner of their highest award for service. Prior to joining HUD in 1969, he had been the designer and builder of custom homes in the Washington, DC area. Before that he had been an officer of Techbuilt, Inc. in 1965-6, a prefab, contemporary-housing company, headed by architect Carl Koch of M.I.T. He was a graduate of Harvard College (1952, B.A., Magna Cum Laude) and the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration (1954, M.B.A.), a tribute to the G.I. Bill's education benefits and Harvard's financial aid. Without that aid, his attendance would not have been possible, as the only child of a depression-era, divorced mother, who supported them on the slim earnings of a "gypsy" fortune-teller/astrologer. In 1967, he contributed his design time and provided construction work at cost for the conversion of an old farm house and barn to a new mission church, St.Francis-in-the-Fields, Great Falls, Virginia. In 1985, he was group manager for the efforts of more than 25 federal agencies to raise charitable contributions for the Combined Federal Campaign. Before federal service, he was active in county and state political work. As a member of HUD's Emergency Preparedness Team, he developed the first method for estimating the size and direction of refugee movements in a disaster. In Virginia politics, he was among the first, in pre-computer days, to devise analytic means for identifying swing precincts in campaigns, and he also developed a more effective accounting system for political parties. Following pre-college training in the Navy as an electronic technician, he maintained a lifelong interest in technology, encouraging and assisting many in his own, older generation into computer literacy. And he provided guidance for the doctoral dissertations or research proposals of associates in a number of fields. The thematic parties he and his wife gave were well known and well attended such as Run-for-the-Roses Party (Kentucky Derby), Breakfast At Wimbledon, and their New Year's Eve Predictions quizzes, eagerly awaited by a large circle of friends every year for nearly thirty years, even featured on WMAL radio. He had, since 1994, been enjoying retirement's freedom for world travel and leisure activities. He had a great appetite for ideas, wit, food, wine, music, literature, and the good things in life. He was thankful for having led a life smiled on by good fortune, citing childhood, wife, children, work, his network of close friends, and the luck of having been born in this country, in this era. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Janice, his son, Douglas of McLean, Virginia, his daughter Christina Johnson of Syracuse, New York and three grandchildren: Samantha Fiorante (Kylee), Margaret Johnson and Jane Kilpatrick (Ryan). A memorial service will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.A memorial service will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

