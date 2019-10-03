The Washington Post

ARTHUR PODOLSKY

Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
King David Memorial Garden
Falls Church, VA
View Map
ARTHUR PODOLSKY  

On Monday, September 30, 2019, ARTHUR PODOLSKY of Silver Spring MD. Beloved husband of the late Joyce Podolsky. Devoted father of Sharon (Dennis) Kaye, Stephanie (Jim) Folmer, Robyn (David) Kanter and Tamara (Michael) Colton. Dear brother of Elayne Levin and brother in law to Frances (Joel) Grossman. Loving grandfather of Mark, Brian and Zachary Kaye, David (Paige) and Ian Newton, Mitchell and Noah Kanter and Gavriella and Adira Colton. Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, 12 noon at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. Shiva will be will be observed at the home of Sharon and Dennis Kaye. Memorial contributions may be made to Shaare Tefila Congregation. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINKSY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 3, 2019
