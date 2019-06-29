ARTHUR S. POST
On Thursday, June 27, 2019, Arthur S. Post of Longboat Key, FL and Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of Paula Post; devoted father of Jimmy Post (Robin), Wendy Post (Roger Blumenthal) and Karen Post (Jonathon Nevett); loving grandfather of Elana, Traci, Rachel, Ross, Michael and Danielle. Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 30, 12:30 p.m. at B'nai Israel Congregation, 6301 Montrose Rd., Rockville, MD 20852. The family will be sitting Shiva at the home of Karen and Jonathon, Sunday, June 30, following the service, with Minyan at 7:30 p.m. Shiva will continue on Monday, July 1 beginning at 6 p.m. with a Minyan at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral care.