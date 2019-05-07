

ARTHUR PRAHINSKI, JR., CPA

Major, U.S. Air Force (Ret.)



Arthur was born in Philadelphia in 1935, raised in Baltimore and Washington, DC, and died peacefully after a short illness with lung and heart complications on May 3, 2019.

He earned a BS in Accounting at University of Maryland, 1969; Masters of Public Financial Management at American University. At USAID, HEW and HHS, he set up the mainframe computers with accounting systems. He created and programmed the Grant Payment System, which included responsibility to allocate money to historic black universities and colleges. "I was extremely fortunate to do work that I enjoyed."

As a story teller, he loved to share his experiences at the 756th Air Transport Squadron (Reserves) at Andrews and McGuire Air Force Bases and while a member of the Alpha Squadron at Harlingen Air Force Base in Texas. He praised the Air Force for recognizing his abilities, as a navigator and leader, and promoting him to Major (reserves). He supported service in Korea and Vietnam. He flew C-130s into Guam, Puerto Rico, and Vietnam, and a Douglas C-124 Globemaster II into Osaka, Japan with Lindbergh's Lockheed Sirus in transport. He served as a volunteer docent at the Smithsonian Silver Hill Restoration Facility and at College Park Air Museum in Maryland.

He was predeceased by his wife of 46 years, Paula F. Prahinski; his partner, Cecelia "Cece" Negla Penzo of five years; and his brothers Ted and Bob Prahinski. He is survived by his daughter Carol Prahinski and her husband, Flemming Mathiasen; daughter Margaret Finegan and her children: Paul, Neal and Sophia; siblings Nancy Obold, Mary Jane Prahinski, Sister Dorothy Rose Prahinski, Leo F.X. Prahinski (Glee) and Rita Killian, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on May 9, 2019 at Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, 3630 Quesada St, NW, Washington, DC. The family will receive visitors from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the Mass. The Mass will be followed by a eulogy and social gathering at a nearby facility. He will be buried in the columbarium at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Arthur's name to the University of Maryland Medical System Foundation: fund Marlene and Steward Greenbaum Comprehensive Cancer Center.