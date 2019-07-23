The Washington Post

ARTHUR RAYMAN

ARTHUR M RAYMAN  

On Sunday, July 21, 2019, ARTHUR M. RAYMAN of Rockville, MD. Beloved husband of Lynn Rayman; loving father of Deborah and Mark Rayman; brother of the late Bernice Leopold; dear grandfather of Matthew Rayman. Mr. Rayman graduated from Yeshiva Rambam, Yeshiva Flatbush, Brooklyn College and George Washington University Law School. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 22, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at B'nai Israel Congregation, 6301 Montrose Rd., Rockville, MD. Interment Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. Shiva will be observed at the late residence, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to B'nai Israel Congregation. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on July 23, 2019
