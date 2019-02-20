Arthur Raymond Cresce
On Thursday, February 14, 2019. The beloved husband of Mary Elizabeth Toffolo-Cresce; devoted father of Arthur V., Vincent and Nicole Cresce, and Elizabeth Montgomery; brother of Lawrence and Fred Cresce, also survived by 3 grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, February 21 at 11AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 826 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD. Inurnment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation. Online condolences and tributes may be offered at: