Entered his eternal rest on Sunday, August 16, 2020 after a long illness. He was 74. Arthur was born on October 23, 1945 to Lucille and Arthur Naylor Robinson in Washington, DC, and was the second of Lucille's three sons. Both of Arthur's beloved brothers - older brother Thomas Tipton "Tommy" and younger brother Reginald Robinson "Reggie" - predeceased him earlier this year. He is survived by Barbara Sobol Robinson; his wife of 18 years, and his children, daughter Tracy Robinson and her son, grandchild Imani Washington; son Niik Waatei Stewart, Niik's wife Daniela; and eight grandchildren, Devin, Tamia, Keenan, Marion, Liora, Lola, Dante, and Nia Stewart. His stepson Zachary Sobol passed away in 1986. Arthur is also survived by Reggie's beloved wife, sister-in-law Sandra Robinson, and by Tom's children, nieces Beverly Tipton Hammond, Cassandra Pye, and Saint Anne Tipton, as well as cousins and other family members on both his mother's and his father's side of the family. A memorial service will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4217 9th Street, NW, Washington, DC. One may attend this service virtually through the website