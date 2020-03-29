ARTHUR RUSH, JR. "Rico" (Age 73)
Entered into eternal rest after a lengthy illness on Monday, March 23, 2020. A native Washingtonian and graduate of Eastern Senior High School. Former president of Alliance of Concerned Men and trainer for Marion Barry's Youth Leadership Institute. Survived by his devoted wife, Patricia Rush; daughter, Sherica White; grandchildren, Rico, Brandon, Mia, Damond and Devin; brothers, Wilmott and Vernon Rush; and a host of other relatives and friends. Rico will be sorely missed by many. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by McGUIRE.