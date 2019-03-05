Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARTHUR RUSSELL MORSE Jr.. View Sign

MORSE Arthur Russell Morse Jr. After a very long illness, Arthur R. Morse Jr. "Russ" passed away March 1, 2019 at Wilson Health Center, located at Asbury Methodist Village, Gaithersburg, MD. He is survived by his wife Nancy of 60 years of marriage; his children, William Arthur (Kelly), Robert Andrew (Lora); grandchildren Emily, James and Margaret. He was born in Washington, DC on June 20, 1933 in Garfield Hospital to parents, Arthur R. Morse and Ruth Collins Morse. He was their only child. His father died when Russ was 14 and his mother died when he was 24. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1952 and graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering. He was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity during his college years. After college he entered the Navy and was commissioned as Ensign at Pensacola, FL. He was promoted to Lt. JG in 1957. He continued to serve in the Naval Reserves for 15 years. After serving four years as a Naval Aviator, he worked as an Engineer for John I. Thompson and Operations Research, located in DC. In 1963, Russ began his career with American Airlines and flew for them for 29 years and as Captain many years. During the Gulf War, he volunteered for American to bring troops home from active duty. Russ was active in the Allied Pilots Association, particularly on the Negotiating committee. His interest in flying began as a young child which led to his career in flying. The numerous aircraft he flew were: SNJ, Grumman S-2F Tracker, P2V, Super Constellation (Connie), Lockheed L-188 Electra, Boeing 727, and Boeing 767. His private planes were a Cessna 140, Skylane 182, and J3 Piper Cub. His other interests included playing golf, being a member of Lakewood C.C. and belonging to a senior golf association of which he served as chairman for two years. Other hobbies included his interest in furniture refinishing and other woodworking projects and handyman for a variety of projects. He volunteered for Geneva Presbyterian Church as a Geneva Day School board member. Served as Elder and ushered for many years. Russ was a Smithsonian volunteer, first for the Garber facility that housed airplanes to be restored. In later years he became a docent for the Udvar-Hazy museum at Dulles, which he served for 19 years. He had a very quick wit and always seemed to enjoy whatever he was involved with. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, helping out when needed to his family and friends. Truly he will be missed by those who knew him. A memorial service will be held March 11, at 11 a.m. at Geneva Presbyterian Church, 11931 Seven Locks Rd., Potomac, MD 20854. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Geneva Presbyterian Church, 11931 Seven Locks Rd., Potomac, Maryland 20854. Committal of ashes will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Please sign family guest book at www.DeVolfuneralhome.



10 East Deer Park Drive

Gaithersburg , MD 20877

Gaithersburg , MD 20877

(301) 948-6800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 5, 2019

