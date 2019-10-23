The Washington Post

ARTHUR SAENZ

Service Information
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Notice
ARTHUR R. SAENZ  

On Sunday, October 20, 2019, ARTHUR R. SAENZ "ART" of Huachuca City, AZ and Arlington, VA; beloved husband of Deanne Sobczak; loving and devoted father of Alexander and Eric; dearest son of Richard and Berna Saenz; dear brother of Robert Saenz and Mario and Tanya Saenz; and loved by so many other family members and friends during his 57 years. The family will receive friends October 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Advent Funeral Services, 7211 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church, 5312 10th St., Arlington, VA on Tuesday October 29 at 11 a.m. Interment at a later date. Donations can be made in Art's name to the Ruesch Center for the Cure of Gastrointestinal Cancers, ruesch.georgetown.edu/gift. For more information please visit
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 23, 2019
