Arthur Southerland, Jr.
Born on August 10, 1929 in Laurinburg, NC, he passed peacefully at home on Monday, May 11, 2020. Arthur graduated from Laurinburg Institute. A proud Aggie, he earned a Mechanical Engineering Degree from A & T College in Greensboro, NC in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army as a 1st Lieutenant. He earned a MS Degree in Engineering Administration from George Washington University. Arthur worked on Naval Ship Design as a Naval Architect in Norfolk and Washington, DC. He retired in 1985, after 33 years. He co-owned Learning Ideas School Supply Store for 11 years. He worshipped at Asbury United Methodist Church since 1966. A lifetime member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity (Hyattsville/Landover Alumni Chapter), he served as the treasurer of the DC Chapter of the National Technical Association (NTA). He is survived by: his wife of 66 years, Mary M. Southerland; his children, Debra, Sandra, Arthur, Theresa, and Cynthia; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many other family and others whose lives he touched. A private celebration of his life and interment will be held at Ft. Lincoln Funeral Home and Cemetery. Friends are invited to view and sign the family guestbook at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9182210