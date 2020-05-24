Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARTHUR SOUTHERLAND Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



Arthur Southerland, Jr.

Born on August 10, 1929 in Laurinburg, NC, he passed peacefully at home on Monday, May 11, 2020. Arthur graduated from Laurinburg Institute. A proud Aggie, he earned a Mechanical Engineering Degree from A & T College in Greensboro, NC in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army as a 1st Lieutenant. He earned a MS Degree in Engineering Administration from George Washington University. Arthur worked on Naval Ship Design as a Naval Architect in Norfolk and Washington, DC. He retired in 1985, after 33 years. He co-owned Learning Ideas School Supply Store for 11 years. He worshipped at Asbury United Methodist Church since 1966. A lifetime member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity (Hyattsville/Landover Alumni Chapter), he served as the treasurer of the DC Chapter of the National Technical Association (NTA). He is survived by: his wife of 66 years, Mary M. Southerland; his children, Debra, Sandra, Arthur, Theresa, and Cynthia; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many other family and others whose lives he touched. A private celebration of his life and interment will be held at Ft. Lincoln Funeral Home and Cemetery.

