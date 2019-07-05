ARTHUR G. SPENCER
On Wednesday, July 26, 2019 at Veteran's Hospital. Loving father of Willie Spencer Sr. (Wanda). Beloved brother of Abram Jr. (Billie). Also survived by four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one granddaughter-in-law, two grandsons-in-law, a devoted niece, Benita Spencer-Seaton (Wayne) and three additional nieces, four nephews; two devoted cousins, Harley Spencer III and Ronald Pemberton Sr. and a host of caring relatives and friends. On Monday, July 8, friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m., at Marshall-March Funeral Home of DC, 4217 9th St., NW. Interment. Fort Lincoln Cemetery