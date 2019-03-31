Arthur Taylor Ward
CDR, U.S. Navy (Ret.)
Passed away peacefully with family present, age 91, on March 15, 2019 at his home in Annandale, VA. He was born June 15, 1927 in Cincinnati, OH. Devoted husband for 64 years of the late Esther Johnson Ward. Art is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Bowen and husband John, Jenny Caro and husband John, and Jessica Ward. He is also survived by four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter and Art's Sister Alice Schantz. He graduated from the US Naval Academy, Class of 1951 retiring in 1973. Art was an Eagle Scout, made beautiful musical instruments, quilts, furniture and loved to RV travel. A private memorial service with full military honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date where he will be buried with Esther and their predeceased son, Arthur T. Ward Jr. Please go to www.demainefunerals.com
