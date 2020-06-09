white ARTHUR CAMPBELL WHITE LTC., USA (Ret.) May 20, 1926 - June 4, 2020 On June 4, 2020, LTC Arthur Campbell White, 94, passed away peacefully at the home of his daughter in Williamsburg, VA. He is survived by his daughter, Susan, and son-in-law Eric Thorson, as well as three sisters;Jackie Godfrey (Gerald) of Birmingham, AL, Jamie Kroeber of Gainesville, GA, and Yvonne Norton of Hoover, AL. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Wanda, and his son, Stephen Richard. LTC White was born on May 20, 1926, in Townley, AL. He was the seventh of twelve children born to the late James White and Ada Castleberry White. At the age of seventeen in 1943, he joined the US Marines, serving as a machine gunner with a Marine anti-aircraft battallion in the battle of Okinawa. After discharge, Arthur completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Alabama. In 1949, he was commissioned as a US Army Armored officer and served during the Korean Conflict, participating in the final assault of Heartbreak Ridge. Upon receiving his law degree from the University of Louisville, LTC White joined the Judge Advocate General Corps, US Army, serving as a staff judge advocate until his retirement from the Army in July 1970. For his military service he received a number of medals and honors, including the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Medal, and the Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster. He also served with the 82nd Airborne at Ft. Bragg, NC, completeing the Jumpmaster Course. Upon retiring, LTC White moved his family to the Washington, DC area where he worked as a Senior Attorney for the Board of Veterans Appeals, eventually becoming a Member of the Board. In 1979, he was selected as an Administrative Law Judge at the US Department of Labor, conducting hearings under Federal Labor Statutes. In 1986, Judge White left Federal service to care for his adult son, Stephen, who was terminally ill. For three years, Arthur lovingly cared for Stephen until his death in 1989. Arthur and Wanda were active members of the Plymouth Haven Baptist Church in Alexandria, and enjoyed participating in the Meals on Wheels program, as well as the Young at Hearts fellowship. Arthur faced his later years with grace and dignity; and was the principal care giver to his wife Wanda. To his core, Arthur was a kind hearted man of unshakeable integrity. An interment ceremony will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.An interment ceremony will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 9, 2020.