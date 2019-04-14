Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ARTHUR WHITLEY.



Colonel Arthur Langley Whitley

US Army, Retired (Age 92)



A longtime resident of Alexandria, VA and more recently Great Falls, Arthur "Whit" Whitley passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at Brightview Great Falls Assisted Living. Arthur was preceded in death by his wife, Millie as well as his son, Michael Whitley, and daughters, Diana and Gene Ann Whitley. He is survived by his daughters, Kathleen Whitley Heintz (Jeff), Valerie Whitley Fischer (Paul), son, Franklin Whitley, and his beloved grandsons, Ryan and Adam Fischer.

Arthur graduated from West Point in 1948. He also received a Master of Science and Engineering from Princeton University and a Master of Arts and International Affairs from George Washington University. He traveled extensively during his military career and eventually retired to Alexandria, VA where he was a substitute teacher in French and Math at his children's high school and volunteered for several political campaigns. Over the years he continued to travel and spend time with his family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Ft. Myer Old Post Chapel on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 10:45 a.m. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 8180 Greensboro Dr., Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102. Online condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at