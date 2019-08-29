Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for A.S. MIGS DAMIANI. View Sign Service Information Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM St. Mark Orthodox Church 7124 River Road Bethesda , MD View Map Send Flowers Memorial service 7:00 PM St. Mark Orthodox Church 7124 River Road Bethesda , MD View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Mark Orthodox Church 7124 River Road Bethesda , MD View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Mark Orthodox Church 7124 River Road Bethesda , MD View Map Interment 1:00 PM The Monastery of St. Tikhon of Zadonsk Waymart , PA View Map Send Flowers Notice

DAMIANI A.S. Migs Damiani Passed away on August 25, 2019. Born in Jessup, PA, he was the son of Amerigo and Ella Damiani. He is survived by his beloved wife, Helen, a sister, Glory Larioni of Jessup, PA, a son, David of Grafton, VA, a daughter, Lisa of Liverpool, NY, three grandchildren, Ryan, Kerry, and Kimberly Morris, and nephews Tony and Greg Larioni. Migs graduated from Blakely HS in Peckville, PA and Drexel University, where he earned a BS degree in Commerce and Engineering, and a Masters in Engineering Administration from The George Washington University. He also is a graduate of The Center for Creative Leadership. He enjoyed a distinguished career holding executive positions in corporations and in government. He was President of two companies- COM-SITE International in Beltsville, MD and Complete Building Services in Washington, DC. Migs was very active in his community and was President of The Montgomery County, Maryland Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, MD, Chairman of Holy Cross Girls' High School in Bethesda, MD, and on the Board for Governors for Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA, and served on several other community organizations. He was the recipient of more than 30 national awards including The Association of Facilities Engineering's (AFE) Regional Facilities Engineer of the Year and AFE's National Facilities Engineer of the Year and was named an AFE Fellow. He also earned the following certifications from AFE-CPE, CPS, and CFMM. Later in his career he was a facilitator and taught engineers to become certified as well as more than 1200 employees for EMCOR how to be successful. Migs was a protégé of the nationally renowned Zig Ziglar, and facilitated his "See You At The Top" and "Strategies for Success" courses. He was also the author of three books- "Looking For The Gold." "Moving UP The Organization in Facilities Management," and "Creative Leadership"; and a chapter of the book, "High Tech Real Estate." He also had published more than seventy technical articles in magazines. Migs was responsible for overseeing the planning, design, construction, and maintenance for hundreds of buildings in the Washington, DC area, including Planning Research Corporation's HQ in McLean, VA, Fairchild Industries' HQ in Germantown, MD, and the Maryland Soccerplex and The South Germantown Recreational Park in Germantown, MD. The family will receive friends at the St. Mark Orthodox Church, 7124 River Road, Bethesda, MD 20817 on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A memorial service will take place at 7 p.m. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will take place on Friday, September 6, 2019 at The Monastery of St. Tikhon of Zadonsk in Waymart, PA at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark Orthodox Church Building Fund. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.DonaldsonFuneralHome.com

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 29, 2019

