Ashby L. Chamberlin
1937 - 2020
Died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband, of 55 years, of Kathryn "Katie" Wood Chamberlin; much loved father of Susan, Mary Ellen, Amy, Todd, Catherine and Cliff and loved and adored grandfather of Connor, Brent, Kaitlin, Brooke, Riggs, Ashley, Corbin, Anna, Paige, Riley, Rebecca, Hudson and Vance. He was a Bethesda native and a graduate of McDonogh High School and Virginia Military Institute. He joined his father in his family's business, Kenwood Golf and Country Club, in 1963 where he spent his entire career until his passing. Ashby's unique, one-of-a-kind personality brought joy and laughter to everyone he met. To know him was to feel loved and have a good laugh. Ashby was an avid cyclist, marksman, Rotarian
and mostly a man of deep faith. he walked closely with God and was sustained and inspired by faith throughout his life. "Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him and He will make your paths straight." Proverbs 3:5-6 . And as he would say, "...that's it in a nutshell; bye now." A memorial service will be held at a future date when gathering is possible. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ashby's honor can be made to: Fourth Presbyterian Church, 5602 River Road; Bethesda, MD 20816.