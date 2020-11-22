1/
ASHER GERECHT
ASHER GERECHT  (Age 97)  
On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, Asher Gerecht, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Gloria Gerecht; father of Ellen (Joe), Mike (Susan) and Dan (Cindy); grandfather of Barry, Shari, Carolyn, Yvonne, Liana and David. Also survived by four great-grandchildren. Graveside services and interment will be held privately on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Garden of Remembrance, Clarksburg, MD 20871. Family will be observing Shiva via Zoom on Monday and Tuesday evening. Contributions may be made to the Silver Spring YMCA or a Jewish charity of your choice. Arrangements by Hines Rinaldi Funeral Home under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.


Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 22, 2020.
