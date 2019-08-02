Ashley Gene Lyvers (Age 22)
Ashley passed away peacefully waiting for a lung transplant on Friday, July 26, 2019 after a long battle with Cystic Fibrosis. Life partner of David Dominguez; beloved daughter of Stephanie Lyvers; sister of Armanda Lyvers, and Stephen Smestad; granddaughter of Debra and Steven Rahmoeller; aunt of Sprout Brown. She is also survived by her faire dad Thomas; friends from life, Navy; faire and many other loving relatives. A celebration of Ashley's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 1100-N, Bethesda, MD 20814