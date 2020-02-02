

Died on January 28, 2020 in Charlottesville, Virginia, surrounded by his family. He was 87 years old.

Ashok was born in Calcutta, India in 1933 and excelled in academics, graduating from high school at the age of 15. He earned his Bachelor of Science (1952), and then earned his Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine (1957) from the University of Calcutta. After three years of veterinary field experience, he enrolled at Madras University where he earned his Masters in Animal Nutrition in 1962. He then travelled to Blacksburg, Virginia, where he earned his PhD in Animal Science in 1964 from Virginia Tech. After graduation he was invited to join the faculty of Cornell University (Ithaca, New York). In 1968 he became a member of the Faculty of Animal Science of the American University of Beirut. He left Beirut for Ankara, Turkey in 1975 to become a consultant for the World Bank Projects in Livestock Development working with the Turkish government. After eight years of working in Turkey, he continued doing consulting projects with the World Bank and Food Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Malawi.

Ashok met Ali Tine Van Loo of Rolde, The Netherlands when they were both in graduate school at Virginia Tech and they married in September 1966. He is fondly remembered by Ali and their three daughters, Mousumi (Charlottesville, Virginia), Rasmani (Denver, Colorado) and Renuka (Seattle, Washington), their husbands, Harry Franks, Claude Pumilia and Stephen Rulyak, and his eight beloved grandchildren, Alexander, Sophie, Phoebe, Max, Isabel, Owen, Anna and Claire.

