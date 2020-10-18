

Assunta Josephine Archambault "Sue"

On June 8, 2020, we lost an incredible centurion. Born on August 15, 1919, Sue's life has a story too long for a simple obituary. She was the daughter of Italian immigrants from Southern Italy and growing up, she worked in the cotton fields alongside her father in the Mississippi Delta. Later, she became a "proper" wife of Lt. Col. USAF, Charles "Arch" Archambault, for 68+ years. Theirs was a true love story - only meeting twice in person and writing letters during WWII before marriage. She marched to her own beat but presented well. She made sure her family was loved and protected at all times. Opinionated, outspoken, but quiet when "required" she was a chameleon and ahead of her time. As a pillar of strength for her family and as a military wife, she adapted to new surroundings and climates; creating the definition of a true home - an abiding place of affection, faith, love, trust, and comfort wherever "Arch's" assignments took them. A devout Catholic, her faith enabled her to overcome any obstacles in her way. Born into poverty, she leaves us as a leader and is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A gathering of family and friends will be held October 20, 2020 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home; Fairfax, VA; a Mass will be held October 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Annandale, VA. She will be laid to rest beside the love of her life, "Arch," at Arlington National Cemetery, October 21, 2020 at 3 p.m. We will miss your strength, resilience, kindness, and attitude. We love you and the foundation of love and strength you created for all of us. Thank you for being our rock. We will miss your commentary, sly smile, wisdom, patience, and faith. Now you can rest with the angels and finally in peace. Statazit and che Dio sia con te!



