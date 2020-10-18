1/
ASSUNTA "Sue" ARCHAMBAULT
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ASSUNTA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Assunta Josephine Archambault "Sue"  
On June 8, 2020, we lost an incredible centurion. Born on August 15, 1919, Sue's life has a story too long for a simple obituary. She was the daughter of Italian immigrants from Southern Italy and growing up, she worked in the cotton fields alongside her father in the Mississippi Delta. Later, she became a "proper" wife of Lt. Col. USAF, Charles "Arch" Archambault, for 68+ years. Theirs was a true love story - only meeting twice in person and writing letters during WWII before marriage. She marched to her own beat but presented well. She made sure her family was loved and protected at all times. Opinionated, outspoken, but quiet when "required" she was a chameleon and ahead of her time. As a pillar of strength for her family and as a military wife, she adapted to new surroundings and climates; creating the definition of a true home - an abiding place of affection, faith, love, trust, and comfort wherever "Arch's" assignments took them. A devout Catholic, her faith enabled her to overcome any obstacles in her way. Born into poverty, she leaves us as a leader and is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A gathering of family and friends will be held October 20, 2020 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home; Fairfax, VA; a Mass will be held October 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Annandale, VA. She will be laid to rest beside the love of her life, "Arch," at Arlington National Cemetery, October 21, 2020 at 3 p.m. We will miss your strength, resilience, kindness, and attitude. We love you and the foundation of love and strength you created for all of us. Thank you for being our rock. We will miss your commentary, sly smile, wisdom, patience, and faith. Now you can rest with the angels and finally in peace. Statazit and che Dio sia con te!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
02:30 - 03:30 PM
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Service
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Entombment
03:00 PM
Arlington National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
(703) 425-9702
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved