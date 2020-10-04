

Aster Tessema

Of Washington, DC passed on September 19, 2020 at 71 years of age.Aster grew up in Ethiopia and travelled the world, visiting numerous countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and Oceania. Aster moved to the United States in 1970 and soon earned her BS in Business Administration and Economics and her MBA in International Management, both from Southeastern University. Aster is the author of Biographies of Women Mayors of American Cities, which was published by the United States of America Conference of Mayors. And, inspired by her travels, she's authored the books, Global Studies and The World at a Glance published by McGraw Hill Companies.Aster is survived by her sister Tsehaye Abebe; six nieces, five nephews and will be dearly missed by all. Private graveside services held at Congressional Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff of George Washington Hospital, the Statesman staff, neighbors, and friends, for the loving care they provided during Aster's final days.A celebration of life will be organized in Washington, DC once restrictions are lifted.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to George Washington Hospital



