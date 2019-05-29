The Washington Post

ATHANASIOS MARGAS

Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC
20016
(202)-966-6400
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral
2815 36th St NW
Washington, DC
ATHANASIOS T. MARGAS (Age 90)  

Of Potomac, MD died on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Family will receive friends at Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2815 36th St NW, Washington, DC 20007 on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 10 a.m. until Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Burial to take place following the funeral at Rock Creek Cemetery, 201 Allison St. NW, Washington, DC 20011. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider a donation in memory of Mr. Margas be made to Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral or Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church of Washington DC, 701 Norwood Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20905. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at
 
 

Published in The Washington Post on May 29, 2019
Washington, DC   (202) 966-6400
