ATHANASIOS T. MARGAS (Age 90)
Of Potomac, MD died on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Family will receive friends at Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2815 36th St NW, Washington, DC 20007 on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 10 a.m. until Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Burial to take place following the funeral at Rock Creek Cemetery, 201 Allison St. NW, Washington, DC 20011. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider a donation in memory of Mr. Margas be made to Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral or Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church of Washington DC, 701 Norwood Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20905. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at