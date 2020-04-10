

Athena Spyropoulos Yachnis



Athena Spyropoulos Yachnis, 96, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020. Born November 8, 1923, in Longastra, Laconias, Greece to the late Rev. Eustratios and Presb. Aggeliki Spyropoulos, she is survived by her two children, Angelica Lower (Robert), and Anthony Yachnis (Wanda), grandchildren Joseph and Anthony Lower and Michael and Kathryn Yachnis, brothers Chris (Conda) and Nicholas (Joanna) Spyropoulos, sister-in-law, Beverly Spyropoulos, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Rev. Dr. Michael Yachnis, her brothers, Constantine, George and Paul Spyropoulos, and her sister, Evangeline Anton.

Athena's family came to the U.S. in 1939, where her father served as a Greek Orthodox priest in Newburgh, NY, Columbia, SC, finally settling in Washington, DC. Although a fine student, she left school, as did many daughters of her generation, to work in textile factories during WWII to help support her family; in D.C., she was manager of the Children's Department at Lerner Shops before her marriage in 1953.

She was selflessly devoted to her family, and when her husband became a priest with a lay profession in 1975, she drove him to and from Winchester, VA for nearly 30 years to serve that Greek Orthodox community. She loved driving through the mountains and enjoyed singing in the choir.

Her laughter, hugs, horticulture abilities, culinary skills, amazing computational talent, love of music and Inspector Morse, will be truly missed.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic the Funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make all donations to St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2815 36th St NW, Washington, DC 20007, or to Virginia, Northern Virginia Area 26, 11350 Random Hills Road, C-140, Fairfax, VA 22030.