Departed this life on April 24, 2019 in Texas. Beloved wife of the late James R. Jackson; beloved mother of the late Michael K. Jackson. She is survived by a niece, Patricia McDermott; nephews, Myron H. Johnson and Renee D. Parker; and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held on Wednesday, May 1, Visitation 10:30 a.m. Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 7005 Piney Branch Road, NW. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Services provided by John T. Rhines Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 30, 2019
