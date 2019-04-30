ATHENS H. JACKSON
Departed this life on April 24, 2019 in Texas. Beloved wife of the late James R. Jackson; beloved mother of the late Michael K. Jackson. She is survived by a niece, Patricia McDermott; nephews, Myron H. Johnson and Renee D. Parker; and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held on Wednesday, May 1, Visitation 10:30 a.m. Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 7005 Piney Branch Road, NW. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Services provided by John T. Rhines Funeral Home.