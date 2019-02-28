AUBREY L. COLTER
Peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019 of District Heights, Maryland. Father of Andre' (Patricia), Clifford (Donna) and Prentice Colter; grandfather of Katrice, Keith, Brianna and the late Antoine; ten great grandchildren; four siblings, Verzella Seyler, Thomas Colter, Nollie Scott, Renee Glover and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing, 10 a.m. until time of Service, 11 a.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019 in the Chapel of Thornton Funeral Home, P.A., 3439 Livingston Road, Indian Head, Maryland 20640. Interment, Heritage Memorial Cemetery, 13472 Poplar Hill Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601.