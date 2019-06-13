The Washington Post

AUBREY SMITH

Departed this life on June 6, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Martha and Aubrey Smith; and sister Marlene Smith. He is survived by his wife Gloria C. Smith; daughter Dr. Kristen Gabriel (Jean); step-son Charles D. Parker, Jr. (Paulla); grandson Alex Gabriel; brothers- in- law Edward Coley (Melinda), Odell Linwood (Joanne) Coley and Charles Coley; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of Service 11 a.m. at Metropolitan Baptist Church, 1200 Mercantile Lane, Upper Marlboro MD. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on June 13, 2019
