Aubrey Randall Stream "Randy"
(Age 92)
Of Fairfax, VA, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Fairfax Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Frances Groves Stream; devoted father of Patti L. Stream and Pamela A. Stream (Don Montgomery). The family will receive friends at The Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA on Tuesday, September 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 4 at 12 Noon at Fairfax United Methodist Church, 10300 Stratford St., Fairfax, VA. Interment will follow at National Memorial Park. The online guestbook is available at