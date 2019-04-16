AUBREY "Spanky" WIMBISH Jr.

Aubrey Kendale Wimbish, Jr. "Spanky"  
March 14, 1966 - April 5, 2019  

Suddenly our dearly beloved transitioned to glory on April 5, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving family of five children, Aubrey III, Kiera, Angel "Ajaiy", Joshua and Micah; one grandchild, Deion, Jr. "DJ"; his parents, Yvonne Wimbish and Aubrey K. Wimbish, Sr (Jennifer); his siblings, Belina "Neicey" (Darnell), Steve, Daron, Levitus (Kila), Jessica (Andre, Sr.); a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The Celebration of Life will be held at Reid Temple AME Church, 11400 Glenn Dale Blvd., Glenn Dale, MD 20769 on April 16, 2019. Gathering 10 a.m. and Celebration 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Cashapp $AKWJS4mylegacy. Entrusted to Taylor Funeral Home.
Religious Service Information
Reid Temple AME Church
11400 Glenn Dale Blvd.
Glenn Dale, MD 20769
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 16, 2019
