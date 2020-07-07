1/1
Audrey Aschenbach
Audrey W. Aschenbach  
April, 29, 1961 - June 30, 2020  Audrey W. Aschenbach, 59, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at her home in Gaithersburg, MD. Audrey was born in Dundee, Scotland to Charles and Gina W. Roman in April, 1961. She was very proud of her family's Scottish heritage. Audrey's joy in life came from raising her four sons with their father, Larry Aschenbach. From supporting and cheering them on at their sporting events to hosting make your own pizza nights, she loved being part of a large family. She had a passion for exercise and was known for her love of tennis as well as her Pilates practice. Audrey loved gardening and animals - and could often be found tending to her flower beds or sharing stories and photos of her beloved dogs. She enjoyed listening to Fleetwood Mac, reading James Patterson books, and spending vacation time with family and friends. She is survived by her four sons, Jason Aschenbach and his wife Alex, Shaun Aschenbach and his wife Morgan, Ryan Aschenbach and his wife Tracy, and Brandon Aschenbach; eight grandchildren, Gavin, Annie, Blake, Reese, Jack, Graham, Natalie and Hayden. Her sister, Janette Slagle; brother, Kevin Roman and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services and interment are private and will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Frederick Maryland. In compliance with COVID19 restrictions those attending must wear a mask and observe social distance. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Audrey's name to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Labor & Delivery. Online condolences may be made on our website to www.molesworthwilliams.com

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Interment
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
JUL
9
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home
26401 Ridge Road
Damascus, MD 20872
(301) 253-2138
3 entries
July 6, 2020
Heartfelt condolences to Larry and his family.
Elaine Clark Koehl
Acquaintance
July 6, 2020
To Larry and the entire Aschenbach Family,
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with you!

Sincerely,
Liz Allen-Knight and the Allen Family
Liz Allen-Knight
Friend
July 6, 2020
Condolences to Larry and the Aschenbach family. I think of your group often.
Deetl Sole
Friend
