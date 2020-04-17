

Aubrey V. Bendure, Jr.



Passed away peacefully at his home in Annapolis on April 18, 2019 following a brief illness. He was 89. At his death, he was surrounded by his family including his wife, Mary Lee (née Ward). They were married for 64 years.

A native Washingtonian, he served in the Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed in Waco Texas. He met Mary in Washington, DC in 1953 at the Federal Bureau of Investigation where the two worked. They were married on August 20, 1955. They then relocated to Houston, Texas where Aubrey worked as an accountant for Texaco and was later transferred to the company's headquarters in New York City. He later left Texaco and returned to Washington, DC. where he worked for the Federal Government first for the Renegotiation Board and later at the U.S. Department of Education where he retired in 1996.

In addition to his wife, he leaves behind two daughters and their families: Catherine Herrman, her husband, Peter and their two children, Conrad and Claire Herrman; and Victoria Bendure and her partner, Matthew Sheedy.

A graveside service is scheduled at Arlington National Cemetery on March 25, 2020 at 9 a.m. Attendees are requested to arrive at the Registration Building no later than 8:15 a.m. (Enter the Main Gate, 1 Memorial Ave.)