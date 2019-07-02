Audrey E. Bortz
Audrey Elman Bortz, 91 of Washington, DC on June 29, 2019. Devoted mother of Jimmy (Mary Jayne), Buddy (Deirdre), and Nancy. Cherished grandmother of Michael (Jennifer), David (Robyn), Erica (Matthew), Jennifer (Jonny), and Brian. Loving great grandmother of five. She had a passion for traveling, an adventurous spirit, and a desire to enjoy good food and drink with her family and friends. She spent many happy years in Bethesda, Maryland. She will be greatly missed and always loved. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to the at act.alz.org/donate
. Shiva will be held on July 9 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the home of Jim and Mary Jayne Bortz in Rockville, Maryland.