Audrey C. Butler passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Catered Living of Ocean Pines, MD. Audrey was born August 1, 1924 in Washington, DC. She was the only daughter of Edna Schultz and Percy Ridgell. Audrey was married to Edward Butler, Sr. for 40 years before his passing in 1986. They lived in Hyattsville and Lanham, MD until she moved to Leisure World after his passing. Audrey was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a true sports fan with a special place in her heart for the Washington Redskins and many other local teams. Audrey is preceded in death by her husband, mother, father and daughter, Lynn Humphries. She leaves behind a daughter, Joan Boswell of Fredericksburg, VA; a son, Edward Butler, Jr. and his wife Donna of Belen, New Mexico; and a daughter, Caryl Butler-Gross of North Beach, MD. She is also survived by an extended family of eight grandchildren 10 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, and her sister-in-law, Doris Kohler. Due to Covid-19, burial will be private at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery in Maryland. A celebration of her life will be held later. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, Maryland 21804.