AUDREY TANSIMORE CONLIFFE
(Age 95)
On Sunday, March 31, 2019 in Washington, DC. Survived by her children, Vida Anderson (Kamau), Duane Conliffe (Gail Rusch) and Lisa Irving (Vincent, deceased); 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren. Born to Charlie and Dora Tansimore in Lignum, VA. Graduate of Culpeper County High School and devoted member of St. George's Episcopal Church of Washington, DC. Military Personnel Specialist for the US Department of Army until her retirement. Viewing will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at St. George's Episcopal Church, 160 U Street NW. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Washington Home and Community Hospices. Arrangements By McGuire.