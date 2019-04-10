AUDREY CONLIFFE

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AUDREY CONLIFFE.

 
 

AUDREY TANSIMORE CONLIFFE  
(Age 95)  

On Sunday, March 31, 2019 in Washington, DC. Survived by her children, Vida Anderson (Kamau), Duane Conliffe (Gail Rusch) and Lisa Irving (Vincent, deceased); 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren. Born to Charlie and Dora Tansimore in Lignum, VA. Graduate of Culpeper County High School and devoted member of St. George's Episcopal Church of Washington, DC. Military Personnel Specialist for the US Department of Army until her retirement. Viewing will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at St. George's Episcopal Church, 160 U Street NW. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Washington Home and Community Hospices. Arrangements By McGuire.
Funeral Home
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.