Audrey Dixon
Audrey Dixon Fawcett  
Audrey D. Fawcett, 90, of Fairfax, Virginia on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth J. Fawcett, Sr.; mother of the late Kenneth J. Fawcett, III (Pat), William D. Fawcett (Cindy), Daniel S. Fawcett, Sr. (Kathy), and Anne E. Kidd (Craig); grandmother of Kathleen Fawcett (Troy), Emily Herrera (Larry), Elizabeth Fawcett, Jacob Fawcett, Luke Fawcett (Evelyn), Laura Janway (Ryan), Daniel Fawcett, Jr., Thomas Kidd, and Audrey Kidd; great grandmother of Maggie, Cam, Audrey, Calum, and Virginia. Internment at Oakwood Cemetery in Falls Church will be private. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Dulin United Methodist Church, 513 E Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Homes
1102 West Broad Street
Falls Church, VA 22046
