

Audrey Dixon Fawcett

Audrey D. Fawcett, 90, of Fairfax, Virginia on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth J. Fawcett, Sr.; mother of the late Kenneth J. Fawcett, III (Pat), William D. Fawcett (Cindy), Daniel S. Fawcett, Sr. (Kathy), and Anne E. Kidd (Craig); grandmother of Kathleen Fawcett (Troy), Emily Herrera (Larry), Elizabeth Fawcett, Jacob Fawcett, Luke Fawcett (Evelyn), Laura Janway (Ryan), Daniel Fawcett, Jr., Thomas Kidd, and Audrey Kidd; great grandmother of Maggie, Cam, Audrey, Calum, and Virginia. Internment at Oakwood Cemetery in Falls Church will be private. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Dulin United Methodist Church, 513 E Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store