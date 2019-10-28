The Washington Post

AUDREY E. NUE

Audrey E. Nue  

Mrs. Audrey E. Nue, 89, departed this life on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 after a short illness. She leaves to mourn her passing, three daughters, three grand-daughters, one grand son-in-law and a host of friends and relatives. Audrey was a member of the Dunbar High School Class of 1947. Viewing will be at Marshall March Funeral Home of Suitland on Tuesday, October 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. Church viewing on Wednesday, October 30, at 9 am, funeral services at 10 a.m. at Epiphany Episcopal Church, 3111 Ritchie Road, Forestville, MD 20747. Services entrusted to Marshall March Funeral Home of Suitland, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 28, 2019
