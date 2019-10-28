Audrey E. Nue
Mrs. Audrey E. Nue, 89, departed this life on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 after a short illness. She leaves to mourn her passing, three daughters, three grand-daughters, one grand son-in-law and a host of friends and relatives. Audrey was a member of the Dunbar High School Class of 1947. Viewing will be at Marshall March Funeral Home of Suitland on Tuesday, October 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. Church viewing on Wednesday, October 30, at 9 am, funeral services at 10 a.m. at Epiphany Episcopal Church, 3111 Ritchie Road, Forestville, MD 20747. Services entrusted to Marshall March Funeral Home of Suitland, MD.