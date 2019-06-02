

AUDREY F. GREELEY (Age 89)



Of Fairfax, Virginia, died in her sleep at home on May 6, 2019 after a long battle with skin cancer. She was born November 24, 1929 in York, Pennsylvania, to the late Henry and Cleo Frey.

On June 6, 1953, Audrey married the love of her life, Ensign Michael T. Greeley (Mike). Having been a Navy wife she lived in many states, always returning to the Washington area for "shore" duty. Eventually she and Mike retired in Fairfax, Virginia. Audrey now joins Mike who preceded her in death on November 4, 2009.

Audrey was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother with a flair for fashion and entertaining. As a young woman in York, she was a registered nurse. She passed on to her son, daughters, and grandchildren the love of golf, cooking, and her "can-do" attitude. Audrey was the ultimate lady full of poise and grace and will be deeply missed by her family and all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Audrey is survived by her daughter, Beth Stier of Oak Hill, Virginia; her daughter and son-in-law, Erin and Bill Nieder of Warrenton, Virginia; her son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Paula Greeley of White Marsh, Virginia; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by her sister, F. Colleen Koller of York, Pennsylvania and many other family members and friends.

Family will be hosting a "Celebration of Life" to honor Audrey in July (To Be Arranged). Interment at Arlington Cemetery will be private for the family.