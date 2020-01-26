Audrey Mae Gwennap
Passed peacefully on January 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Hilda Gwennap of Wheeling, WV, and her brother, William T. Gwennap of Charlotte, NC. Audrey grew up in North Braddock, PA, and attended Warwood High School in Wheeling. After graduating from West Virginia Wesleyan, Audrey taught 37 years with Montgomery County Schools, Maryland, serving Glenmont Elementary and South Elementary. She was known for her wonderful life-long friendships and her infectious laugh. Audrey is survived by her nieces, Gayle Gwennap Rulifson and Ellen Gwennap Yale. Services Private.